Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB) Rating Increased to Buy at Bank of America

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Rating) was upgraded by Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has a $4.20 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $3.60. Bank of America‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.21% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on GRAB. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Grab from $5.40 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Barclays initiated coverage on Grab in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Grab currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.83.

Grab Stock Performance

GRAB stock opened at $3.71 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.12, a quick ratio of 7.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.01. Grab has a fifty-two week low of $2.19 and a fifty-two week high of $6.61.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Grab ( NASDAQ:GRAB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Grab had a negative return on equity of 32.22% and a negative net margin of 222.20%. The company had revenue of $382.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.58 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Grab will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grab during the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Grab by 2,542.0% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 3,553,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,444,000 after purchasing an additional 3,419,456 shares in the last quarter. Polianta Ltd lifted its holdings in Grab by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Polianta Ltd now owns 271,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 57,400 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Grab by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,124,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,588,000 after purchasing an additional 335,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Grab by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,619,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,259,000 after purchasing an additional 171,135 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.57% of the company’s stock.

Grab Company Profile

Grab Holdings Limited provides superapps that allows access to mobility, delivery, financial services, and enterprise offerings through its mobile application in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

Featured Stories

