Grand City Properties S.A. (OTCMKTS:GRNNF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Grand City Properties S.A. (OTCMKTS:GRNNF – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.96.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GRNNF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Grand City Properties from €13.00 ($14.13) to €10.00 ($10.87) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of Grand City Properties from €19.00 ($20.65) to €13.00 ($14.13) in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Grand City Properties from €11.20 ($12.17) to €9.10 ($9.89) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Grand City Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Grand City Properties from €14.00 ($15.22) to €11.75 ($12.77) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 9th.

Grand City Properties Stock Performance

GRNNF remained flat at $12.65 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.22. Grand City Properties has a twelve month low of $8.39 and a twelve month high of $22.20.

Grand City Properties Company Profile

Grand City Properties SA engages in the acquisition, development, investment and management of real estate properties. It provides property management activities along the real estate value chain. The company was founded on December 16, 2011 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

