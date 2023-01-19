Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.17, reports. Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 30.26%. The firm had revenue of $33.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.20 million.
Guaranty Bancshares Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ GNTY traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $34.46. The stock had a trading volume of 758 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,278. Guaranty Bancshares has a one year low of $33.78 and a one year high of $41.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $411.45 million, a PE ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.57.
Guaranty Bancshares Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, December 31st were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Guaranty Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 25.66%.
Insider Activity
Institutional Trading of Guaranty Bancshares
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GNTY. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 69.3% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 293,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,644,000 after purchasing an additional 120,149 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Guaranty Bancshares by 4.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 268,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,279,000 after buying an additional 12,399 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Guaranty Bancshares by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 140,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,903,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its position in Guaranty Bancshares by 0.8% during the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 80,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,795,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the period. Finally, rhino investment partners Inc raised its position in Guaranty Bancshares by 18.6% during the second quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 80,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,922,000 after buying an additional 12,652 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.17% of the company’s stock.
Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile
Guaranty Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It offers online banking and bill pay, fraud protection, person-to-person payments, direct deposits, personal loans, auto loans, student checking, and premium checking. The company was founded on January 13, 1913 and is headquartered in Addison, TX.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Guaranty Bancshares (GNTY)
- High-Dividend-Yielding BHP Sees China Driving ’23 Growth
- Is Airbnb Setting Up To Rally 38%, As Analysts Are Forecasting?
- Does a Price Cut for Tesla Vehicles Mean the Same for TSLA Stock?
- Microsoft Layoffs Signal Layoffs for Other Tech Companies?
- More Than One Reason To Buy Fastenal, Quickly
Receive News & Ratings for Guaranty Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guaranty Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.