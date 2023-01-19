Head to Head Analysis: ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO) and MyMD Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MYMD)

ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Rating) and MyMD Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MYMD – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

15.4% of ARCA biopharma shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.6% of MyMD Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 20.3% of ARCA biopharma shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.6% of MyMD Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get ARCA biopharma alerts:

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ARCA biopharma and MyMD Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ARCA biopharma N/A N/A -$19.32 million ($1.01) -2.28 MyMD Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$29.89 million ($0.36) -4.81

Volatility & Risk

MyMD Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ARCA biopharma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

ARCA biopharma has a beta of 1.69, suggesting that its stock price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MyMD Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.56, suggesting that its stock price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares ARCA biopharma and MyMD Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ARCA biopharma N/A -30.92% -29.00% MyMD Pharmaceuticals N/A -76.19% -68.01%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for ARCA biopharma and MyMD Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ARCA biopharma 0 0 0 0 N/A MyMD Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

ARCA biopharma beats MyMD Pharmaceuticals on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ARCA biopharma

(Get Rating)

ARCA biopharma, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes genetically targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidates are Recombinant Nematode Anticoagulant Protein c2 (rNAPc2) (AB201), which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment for COVID-19; and Gencaro (bucindolol hydrochloride), a pharmacogenetically-targeted beta-adrenergic receptor antagonist that has completed Phase IIb trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in patients with chronic heart failure. ARCA biopharma, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with LabCorp to develop genetic test for GENETIC-AF clinical trial; and research collaboration with Colorado Prevention Center, the University of Colorado's Academic Research Organization to develop and commercialize Gencaro. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Westminster, Colorado.

About MyMD Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

MyMD Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical development stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various therapeutic platforms to treat the causes of disease. The company is developing MYMD-1, a drug platform based on a clinical stage small molecule that regulates the immune system to control TNF-a, which drives chronic inflammation, and other pro-inflammatory cell signaling cytokines; and to delay aging and increase longevity, as well as treat autoimmune diseases and COVID-19-associated depression. It is also developing Supera-CBD, a synthetic derivative of cannabidiol for treating chronic pain, addiction, and epilepsy. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland.

Receive News & Ratings for ARCA biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARCA biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.