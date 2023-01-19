Head-To-Head Contrast: Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) versus MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI)

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) and Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

MACOM Technology Solutions has a beta of 1.96, suggesting that its share price is 96% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ichor has a beta of 2.02, suggesting that its share price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get MACOM Technology Solutions alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions and Ichor, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MACOM Technology Solutions 0 2 4 0 2.67 Ichor 0 1 3 0 2.75

Valuation and Earnings

MACOM Technology Solutions presently has a consensus price target of $67.56, suggesting a potential upside of 3.22%. Ichor has a consensus price target of $34.00, suggesting a potential upside of 8.14%. Given Ichor’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Ichor is more favorable than MACOM Technology Solutions.

This table compares MACOM Technology Solutions and Ichor’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MACOM Technology Solutions $675.17 million 6.85 $439.95 million $6.18 10.59 Ichor $1.10 billion 0.83 $70.90 million $2.53 12.43

MACOM Technology Solutions has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ichor. MACOM Technology Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ichor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

74.9% of MACOM Technology Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.4% of Ichor shares are owned by institutional investors. 28.3% of MACOM Technology Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.8% of Ichor shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares MACOM Technology Solutions and Ichor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MACOM Technology Solutions 65.16% 25.35% 11.71% Ichor 5.81% 18.77% 9.45%

Summary

MACOM Technology Solutions beats Ichor on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MACOM Technology Solutions

(Get Rating)

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Taiwan, Japan, Singapore, Thailand, South Korea, Australia, Malaysia, and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of standard and custom devices, including integrated circuits, multi-chip modules, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and subsystems. Its semiconductor products are electronic components that are incorporated in electronic systems, such as wireless base stations, high-capacity optical networks, radar, and medical systems and test and measurement applications. The company serves various markets comprising telecommunication that includes carrier infrastructure, which comprise long-haul/metro, 5G, and fiber-to-the-X/passive optical network; industrial and defense, including military and commercial radar, RF jammers, electronic countermeasures, and communication data links, as well as multi-market applications, such as industrial, medical, test and measurement, and scientific applications; and data centers. It sells its products through direct sales force, applications engineering staff, independent sales representatives, resellers, and distributors. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Lowell, Massachusetts.

About Ichor

(Get Rating)

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning. It also manufactures precision machined components, weldments, electron beam, laser-welded components, precision vacuum and hydrogen brazing, surface treatment technologies, and other proprietary products for use in fluid delivery systems. The company primarily markets its products directly and through resellers to equipment OEMs in the semiconductor equipment market in the United States, the United Kingdom, Singapore, Malaysia, Korea, Mexico, and internationally. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Receive News & Ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.