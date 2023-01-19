Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) CFO Sells $24,660.00 in Stock

Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating) CFO Bryan Truman Hunt sold 2,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $24,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 139,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,671,492. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Health Catalyst Stock Performance
HCAT traded up $0.29 on Thursday, hitting $12.73. 946,808 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 654,312. The firm has a market cap of $696.98 million, a PE ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 1.17. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.40 and a twelve month high of $32.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.42. The company has a current ratio of 4.87, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.
Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $68.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.85 million. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 55.42% and a negative return on equity of 19.05%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms have weighed in on HCAT. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a research report on Monday, October 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.53.
Health Catalyst Company Profile
Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its offerings include data and analytics platform, a commercial-grade data and analytics platform for the healthcare sector; AI and data science, providing integration of AI into existing business intelligence tools, increasing analytics accuracy; population health management identifies improvement across the care continuum as well as actionable guidance for success and automated workflows; financial transformation providing costing and labor productivity insights and revenue capture; quality and safety improvement using clinical quality and patient safety data, analytics, and expert services; and national data ecosystem for thought leadership and mutual knowledge exchange to transform care delivery through next-gen insights.
