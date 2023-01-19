Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) CFO Sells $24,660.00 in Stock

Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating) CFO Bryan Truman Hunt sold 2,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $24,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 139,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,671,492. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Health Catalyst Stock Performance

HCAT traded up $0.29 on Thursday, hitting $12.73. 946,808 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 654,312. The firm has a market cap of $696.98 million, a PE ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 1.17. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.40 and a twelve month high of $32.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.42. The company has a current ratio of 4.87, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Get Health Catalyst alerts:

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $68.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.85 million. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 55.42% and a negative return on equity of 19.05%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Health Catalyst

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Health Catalyst during the second quarter worth about $157,000. Ashford Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 75.1% in the second quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 828,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,010,000 after purchasing an additional 355,470 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 3.4% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 405,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,937,000 after purchasing an additional 13,436 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 262.8% in the second quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 118,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 85,484 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 1,339.6% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 160,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 149,001 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HCAT. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a research report on Monday, October 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.53.

Health Catalyst Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its offerings include data and analytics platform, a commercial-grade data and analytics platform for the healthcare sector; AI and data science, providing integration of AI into existing business intelligence tools, increasing analytics accuracy; population health management identifies improvement across the care continuum as well as actionable guidance for success and automated workflows; financial transformation providing costing and labor productivity insights and revenue capture; quality and safety improvement using clinical quality and patient safety data, analytics, and expert services; and national data ecosystem for thought leadership and mutual knowledge exchange to transform care delivery through next-gen insights.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Health Catalyst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health Catalyst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.