Hermez Network (HEZ) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $153.58 Million

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 19th. One Hermez Network token can currently be bought for $4.20 or 0.00019980 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Hermez Network has traded up 0% against the dollar. Hermez Network has a total market capitalization of $153.58 million and $268,987.75 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Hermez Network Token Profile

Hermez Network (CRYPTO:HEZ) is a token. It was first traded on October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Hermez Network is blog.hermez.io. The official website for Hermez Network is hermez.io.

Buying and Selling Hermez Network

Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation.

