Hills Bank & Trust Co Has $4.84 Million Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Hills Bank & Trust Co boosted its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,196 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in NIKE were worth $4,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 63.3% during the 2nd quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 258 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 482 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NKE traded down $2.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $124.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,391,956. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $112.56 and a 200 day moving average of $106.03. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.22 and a twelve month high of $149.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.61, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total value of $1,081,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,512,638.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total value of $1,081,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,512,638.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total transaction of $579,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,974,471.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,882 shares of company stock worth $2,831,011 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NKE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of NIKE from $114.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of NIKE from $99.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.79.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

