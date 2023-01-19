Hills Bank & Trust Co Sells 341 Shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Hills Bank & Trust Co reduced its stake in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) by 27.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 889 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 341 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Markel were worth $964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MKL. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Markel during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $148,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Markel by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 628 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Markel during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $549,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Markel by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,913 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,575,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Markel by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. 75.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 50 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,230.60 per share, with a total value of $61,530.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,841,486.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Markel Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of MKL stock traded down $6.72 on Thursday, hitting $1,373.63. 378 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,890. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. Markel Co. has a one year low of $1,064.09 and a one year high of $1,519.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,313.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,242.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -140.42 and a beta of 0.75.

Markel (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $13.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $17.66 by ($4.49). The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. Markel had a positive return on equity of 6.44% and a negative net margin of 0.29%. Equities analysts forecast that Markel Co. will post 65.44 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MKL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Markel in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,550.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Markel in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Markel from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Markel presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,483.33.

Markel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

Featured Articles

