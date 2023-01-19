Hive 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $19.59 Million (HIVE)

Hive (HIVE) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 19th. One Hive coin can now be bought for $0.36 or 0.00001704 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hive has a total market capitalization of $171.63 million and approximately $19.59 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Hive has traded up 18.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Hive alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003041 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000280 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000347 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 31.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00009207 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.72 or 0.00429846 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,367.70 or 0.30171991 BTC.

Hive Coin Profile

Hive uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 20th, 2020. Hive’s total supply is 476,618,570 coins. Hive’s official Twitter account is @hiveblocks and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hive is https://reddit.com/r/hivenetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hive’s official website is hive.io. The official message board for Hive is peakd.com/@hiveio.

Buying and Selling Hive

According to CryptoCompare, “Hive is an open-source blockchain, forged in years of development to bring Web 3.0 to the world. With a diverse community of stakeholders and without controlling bad actors, individuals can experience true ownership in a decentralized blockchain & cryptocurrency.Hive distributes the new coins based on the Proof of Brain mechanism (PoB). Although it also distributes it to the stake holders trough curation and staking rewards so it’s a bit of hybrid, DPoS/PoB. Hive was created as an independent and decentralized fork of the Steem blockchain.The Hive network comes with two classes of cryptocurrency assets named HIVE and Hive Backed Dollars (HBD). Moreover, HIVE exists both under a liquid form (simply called HIVE) and a staked form (called Hive Power). HIVE is the liquid currency of the Hive ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hive directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hive should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hive using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hive and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.