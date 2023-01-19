Hollysys Automation Technologies Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:HOLI)

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 6,211 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 481% compared to the typical volume of 1,069 put options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of HOLI traded up $0.35 on Wednesday, hitting $19.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 202,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,650. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.82. Hollysys Automation Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $11.69 and a fifty-two week high of $20.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 0.63.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hollysys Automation Technologies

Hollysys Automation Technologies ( NASDAQ:HOLI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hollysys Automation Technologies had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 12.47%. The business had revenue of $170.04 million during the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 21,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 9,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 73,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 40,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 18,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 2,835 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.49% of the company’s stock.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Company Profile

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation control system solutions in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising simulation training system, HolliAS asset management system, advanced process control, and manufacturing execution system, as well as HOLLiAS MACS-N DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.

