Hotel Chocolat Group (LON:HOTC) Shares Up 0.5%

Shares of Hotel Chocolat Group plc (LON:HOTC – Get Rating) were up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 190 ($2.32) and last traded at GBX 185.50 ($2.26). Approximately 57,064 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 296,514 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 184.50 ($2.25).

Hotel Chocolat Group Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £254.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,061.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 159.45 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 153.86.

About Hotel Chocolat Group

Hotel Chocolat Group plc manufactures and retails chocolates and cocoa-related products under the Hotel Chocolat brand name in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Saint Lucia, the United States, and Japan. It offers a range of chocolates, including gifts, and rare and vintage chocolates, as well as coffee drinks; wine, beer, and spirits; and beauty products.

