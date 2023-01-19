Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Shares Acquired by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,517 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of HBAN. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 24,566,817 shares of the bank’s stock worth $295,539,000 after acquiring an additional 6,214,626 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 69,263,384 shares of the bank’s stock worth $833,239,000 after acquiring an additional 5,592,181 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 162,794,916 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,380,062,000 after acquiring an additional 2,353,575 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 9,607.8% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,267,154 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,881,000 after acquiring an additional 2,243,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,750,314 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,235,000 after acquiring an additional 2,046,809 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Huntington Bancshares

In other news, Director Gary Torgow bought 16,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.75 per share, with a total value of $248,316.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 910,136 shares in the company, valued at $13,424,506. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Huntington Bancshares news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 28,055 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.44, for a total transaction of $433,169.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 140,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,162,526.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary Torgow acquired 16,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.75 per share, with a total value of $248,316.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 910,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,424,506. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,804 shares of company stock valued at $1,346,779 in the last three months. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Huntington Bancshares Trading Down 3.0 %

HBAN opened at $14.07 on Thursday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a one year low of $11.67 and a one year high of $17.56. The company has a market cap of $20.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.91, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.96.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 27.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th were given a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HBAN shares. Wolfe Research increased their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. DA Davidson started coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com started coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $15.50 to $14.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.60.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

