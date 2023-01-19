I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) Stock Price Up 8.3%

I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB – Get Rating)’s share price rose 8.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $7.06 and last traded at $6.91. Approximately 2,274 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,016,757 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.38.

I-Mab Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.26 and its 200-day moving average is $5.68.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On I-Mab

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IMAB. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in I-Mab during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,345,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in I-Mab during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in I-Mab by 3,783.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 69,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 67,388 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in I-Mab during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in I-Mab by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 927,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,719,000 after acquiring an additional 88,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.02% of the company’s stock.

About I-Mab

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase 1b/2a for patients with membranous nephropathy; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; TJ107, a recombinant human IL-7, which is in Phase 2 for cancer treatment-related lymphopenia and cancer immunotherapy; and Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial.

