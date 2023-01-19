Ibstock (OTCMKTS:IBJHF) PT Lowered to GBX 176

Ibstock (OTCMKTS:IBJHF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 200 ($2.44) to GBX 176 ($2.15) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Ibstock in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a GBX 140 ($1.71) price target for the company.

Get Ibstock alerts:

Ibstock Stock Performance

IBJHF stock remained flat at $1.97 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.07. Ibstock has a twelve month low of $1.77 and a twelve month high of $1.98.

About Ibstock

Ibstock plc manufactures and sells clay and concrete building products and solutions primarily in the United Kingdom. Its principal products include clay bricks, brick components, concrete roof tiles, concrete stone masonry substitutes, concrete fencing, pre-stressed concrete, and concrete rail products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ibstock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ibstock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.