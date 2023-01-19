IFS Advisors LLC Invests $39,000 in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

IFS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. Vanguard Information Technology ETF accounts for about 0.1% of IFS Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Taiyo Life Insurance Co. grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 273.9% in the third quarter. Taiyo Life Insurance Co. now owns 172,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,868,000 after acquiring an additional 126,000 shares during the period. Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC now owns 6,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 12.3% in the third quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 7.1% in the third quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 30,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,483,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGT traded down $4.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $328.78. The company had a trading volume of 6,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 761,956. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $331.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $337.95. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $291.61 and a 1-year high of $429.68.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

