IFS Advisors LLC Purchases 34,732 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

IFS Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 82,695.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,774 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,732 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 22.9% of IFS Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. IFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $12,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Hills Bank & Trust Co raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC now owns 4,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 1,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 54,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,211,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVV stock traded down $3.59 on Thursday, hitting $389.74. The stock had a trading volume of 79,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,351,275. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $349.53 and a twelve month high of $464.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $393.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $392.63.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

