Insider Buying: Superdry plc (LON:SDRY) Insider Buys £150 in Stock

Superdry plc (LON:SDRY – Get Rating) insider Shaun Wills bought 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 150 ($1.83) per share, for a total transaction of £150 ($183.04).

On Monday, November 14th, Shaun Wills bought 134 shares of Superdry stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 112 ($1.37) per share, for a total transaction of £150.08 ($183.14).

Superdry Price Performance

Shares of LON:SDRY opened at GBX 152.40 ($1.86) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £125.23 million and a PE ratio of 586.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 123.24 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 122.24. Superdry plc has a 52 week low of GBX 91.70 ($1.12) and a 52 week high of GBX 272 ($3.32). The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 229.84.

About Superdry

Superdry plc engages in the design, production, and sale of clothing and accessories primarily under the Superdry brand for men and women in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Retail and Wholesale segments. The company offers clothing, accessories, and footwear.

