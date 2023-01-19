Insider Selling: American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) CFO Sells 1,574 Shares of Stock

American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 1,574 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.92, for a total transaction of $368,190.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,010,848.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
AMT traded down $1.84 on Thursday, reaching $223.35. 1,864,244 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,920,840. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $178.17 and a one year high of $282.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $217.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $231.78. The company has a market cap of $103.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $1.56 per share. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 27th. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 99.05%.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in American Tower by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,720,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,036,726,000 after purchasing an additional 406,906 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in American Tower by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,350,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,486,565,000 after purchasing an additional 96,970 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in American Tower by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,329,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,384,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762,240 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in American Tower by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,223,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,336,250,000 after purchasing an additional 91,188 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in American Tower by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,201,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,585,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879,086 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.
American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.
