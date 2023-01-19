Insider Selling: BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) CEO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.25, for a total value of $1,122,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 320,424 shares in the company, valued at $35,967,594. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Jean Jacques Bienaime also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

On Tuesday, January 17th, Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 10,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.55, for a total value of $1,115,500.00.

On Tuesday, December 13th, Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 1,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.89, for a total value of $106,890.00.

On Friday, December 2nd, Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 1,500 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.98, for a total value of $155,970.00.

On Monday, October 31st, Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 1,500 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.55, for a total value of $129,825.00.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BMRN traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $110.69. 1,094,143 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,931,677. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 263.55 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 5.15. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.73 and a 52 week high of $114.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.16.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:BMRN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $505.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.03 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 2.50% and a net margin of 4.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,108,289 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,450,270,000 after purchasing an additional 263,453 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,781,420 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $230,496,000 after acquiring an additional 55,490 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,562,365 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $129,473,000 after acquiring an additional 10,748 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,526,003 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $126,460,000 after acquiring an additional 224,011 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,250,892 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $103,662,000 after acquiring an additional 66,683 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on BMRN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $140.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical to $104.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Oppenheimer raised BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $92.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Evercore ISI increased their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.00.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.