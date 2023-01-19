Insider Selling: Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) Director Sells 921 Shares of Stock

Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) Director Cynthia M. Friend sold 921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total value of $62,867.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $790,177.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Bruker Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of BRKR traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $68.75. The stock had a trading volume of 414,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 708,639. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.32 and a 200 day moving average of $62.28. The company has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Bruker Co. has a 52 week low of $48.42 and a 52 week high of $74.94.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.13. Bruker had a return on equity of 32.58% and a net margin of 10.97%. The company had revenue of $638.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $613.53 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bruker Co. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bruker Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bruker

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.93%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bruker by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,253,314 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $723,588,000 after purchasing an additional 487,688 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bruker by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,135,940 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $716,042,000 after purchasing an additional 291,386 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Bruker by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,232,852 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $383,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,481 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Bruker by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,139,839 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $166,600,000 after purchasing an additional 61,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bruker by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,509,132 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $80,074,000 after purchasing an additional 63,399 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Bruker from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen dropped their target price on Bruker to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com raised Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Bruker in a report on Friday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bruker presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

Bruker Company Profile

Bruker Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

Further Reading

