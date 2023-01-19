Insider Selling: Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) Director Sells 921 Shares of Stock

Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) Director Cynthia M. Friend sold 921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total value of $62,867.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $790,177.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Bruker Trading Up 1.7 %
Shares of BRKR traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $68.75. The stock had a trading volume of 414,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 708,639. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.32 and a 200 day moving average of $62.28. The company has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Bruker Co. has a 52 week low of $48.42 and a 52 week high of $74.94.
Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.13. Bruker had a return on equity of 32.58% and a net margin of 10.97%. The company had revenue of $638.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $613.53 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bruker Co. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Bruker Announces Dividend
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bruker
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bruker by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,253,314 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $723,588,000 after purchasing an additional 487,688 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bruker by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,135,940 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $716,042,000 after purchasing an additional 291,386 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Bruker by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,232,852 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $383,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,481 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Bruker by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,139,839 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $166,600,000 after purchasing an additional 61,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bruker by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,509,132 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $80,074,000 after purchasing an additional 63,399 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.40% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Bruker from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen dropped their target price on Bruker to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com raised Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Bruker in a report on Friday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bruker presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.00.
Bruker Company Profile
Bruker Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.
