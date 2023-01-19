Insider Selling: Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) SVP Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) SVP Stephen B. Alexander sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.89, for a total value of $101,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 70,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,590,849.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Ciena stock traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $50.14. 1,069,702 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,308,817. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.02. Ciena Co. has a 12-month low of $38.33 and a 12-month high of $71.06. The firm has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of 50.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $971.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $847.83 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 4.21%. Ciena’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Research analysts expect that Ciena Co. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CIEN shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on Ciena from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Ciena from $68.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Cowen raised their target price on Ciena from $71.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Cowen raised their target price on Ciena from $71.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their target price on Ciena from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ciena presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.06.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ciena by 165.2% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 663 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ciena in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ciena by 98.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 817 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Ciena by 115.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 884 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ciena in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, IP routing, and switching services.

