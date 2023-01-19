Insider Selling: Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) CFO Sells 3,032 Shares of Stock

Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 3,032 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $706.72, for a total transaction of $2,142,775.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,631 shares in the company, valued at $15,287,060.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

EQIX traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $702.76. The stock had a trading volume of 289,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,246. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $674.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $641.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.60. Equinix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $494.89 and a 1-year high of $776.35.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $3.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $12.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Equinix’s payout ratio is 162.09%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix during the second quarter worth $25,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix during the second quarter worth $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix during the second quarter worth $33,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix during the third quarter worth $32,000. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on EQIX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Equinix from $765.00 to $670.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $571.00 to $591.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen upgraded shares of Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $811.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Equinix in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $886.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $757.33.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

