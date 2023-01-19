Insider Selling: Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) CEO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) CEO Helen Torley sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.41, for a total value of $524,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 587,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,773,946.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Helen Torley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 15th, Helen Torley sold 10,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.37, for a total value of $573,700.00.

On Thursday, November 17th, Helen Torley sold 10,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total value of $521,500.00.

Halozyme Therapeutics Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of HALO stock traded down $1.35 on Thursday, reaching $51.32. 1,327,579 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,563,240. The company has a current ratio of 5.97, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.23. The company has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.35, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.23. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.36 and a twelve month high of $59.46.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HALO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.21. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 36.37% and a return on equity of 134.71%. The company had revenue of $208.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.87 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $2,220,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 188.8% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 722 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 223.6% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 741 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HALO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.63.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

