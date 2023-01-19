Insider Selling: The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Insider Sells 126,972 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Jan 19th, 2023

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KOGet Rating) insider Brian John Smith sold 126,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total transaction of $7,881,152.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 116,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,210,547.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Brian John Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, December 16th, Brian John Smith sold 94,200 shares of Coca-Cola stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total transaction of $5,936,484.00.

Coca-Cola Trading Down 0.2 %

Coca-Cola stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $59.72. The stock had a trading volume of 14,887,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,046,801. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.38. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $54.01 and a twelve month high of $67.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $258.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.12, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.57.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KOGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.44% and a return on equity of 42.75%. The firm had revenue of $11.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.60 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on KO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Coca-Cola to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coca-Cola

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 956.1% in the 4th quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

About Coca-Cola

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

See Also

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO)

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.