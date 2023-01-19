Insider Selling: The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Insider Sells 126,972 Shares of Stock

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) insider Brian John Smith sold 126,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total transaction of $7,881,152.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 116,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,210,547.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Brian John Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 16th, Brian John Smith sold 94,200 shares of Coca-Cola stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total transaction of $5,936,484.00.

Coca-Cola Trading Down 0.2 %

Coca-Cola stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $59.72. The stock had a trading volume of 14,887,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,046,801. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.38. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $54.01 and a twelve month high of $67.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $258.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.12, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.57.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.44% and a return on equity of 42.75%. The firm had revenue of $11.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.60 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on KO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Coca-Cola to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coca-Cola

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 956.1% in the 4th quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

About Coca-Cola

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

See Also

