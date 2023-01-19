Insider Selling: The Real Good Food Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGF) Major Shareholder Sells 3,110 Shares of Stock

The Real Good Food Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGF – Get Rating) major shareholder Strand Equity Partners Iii, Ll sold 3,110 shares of Real Good Food stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.58, for a total transaction of $20,463.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 79,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $524,320.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Strand Equity Partners Iii, Ll also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 12th, Strand Equity Partners Iii, Ll sold 10,000 shares of Real Good Food stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.52, for a total transaction of $65,200.00.

On Thursday, December 29th, Strand Equity Partners Iii, Ll sold 1,746 shares of Real Good Food stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.52, for a total value of $11,383.92.

On Tuesday, December 27th, Strand Equity Partners Iii, Ll sold 171 shares of Real Good Food stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.60, for a total value of $1,128.60.

On Friday, December 23rd, Strand Equity Partners Iii, Ll sold 1,180 shares of Real Good Food stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.62, for a total value of $7,811.60.

RGF stock traded down $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $6.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,784. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.78. The Real Good Food Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.53 and a 12-month high of $8.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.98, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 2.39.

Real Good Food ( NASDAQ:RGF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.32). Real Good Food had a negative net margin of 15.90% and a negative return on equity of 275.19%. The business had revenue of $37.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.13 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Real Good Food Company, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millrace Asset Group Inc. raised its position in Real Good Food by 51.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 341,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,401,000 after buying an additional 115,482 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Real Good Food by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 383,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,475,000 after purchasing an additional 32,949 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Real Good Food by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 202,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 15,122 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Real Good Food by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 57,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 11,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Real Good Food during the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.21% of the company’s stock.

The Real Good Food Company, Inc, through its subsidiary, Real Good Foods, LLC operates as a health and wellness focused frozen food company in the United States. The company develops, manufactures, and markets foods designed to be high in protein, low in sugar, and made from gluten- and grain-free ingredients.

