International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) PT Raised to $150.00

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) had its target price raised by research analysts at Evercore ISI from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Evercore ISI’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.83% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $112.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.56.

International Business Machines Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of IBM stock opened at $140.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $144.71 and its 200-day moving average is $135.45. The stock has a market cap of $126.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.49, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.89. International Business Machines has a 52-week low of $115.54 and a 52-week high of $153.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.55 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 41.50%. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that International Business Machines will post 9.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Bene Robert F. Del sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.36, for a total transaction of $445,080.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,159,083.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of International Business Machines

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,079,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,395,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709,934 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,183,488 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,318,730,000 after purchasing an additional 206,814 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 7.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,297,545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,119,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,170 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 0.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,658,062 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,504,812,000 after purchasing an additional 93,773 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,130,808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $966,020,000 after purchasing an additional 77,916 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

About International Business Machines



International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

