Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PICB) Shares Sold by Rathbones Group Plc

Rathbones Group Plc reduced its stake in Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PICB – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,243 shares during the period. Rathbones Group Plc owned 3.12% of Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF by 1,382.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF by 3,455.4% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 3,870 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF by 81.6% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $437,000.

Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

PICB stock opened at $22.07 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.98. Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $18.50 and a 12 month high of $27.45.

About Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF

PowerShares International Corporate Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P International Corporate Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

