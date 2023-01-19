Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Purchased by Presidio Capital Management LLC

Presidio Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,562 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up 20.0% of Presidio Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Presidio Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $18,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 419.0% during the 2nd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 356.3% during the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hoese & Co LLP increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 153.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 43.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $3.57 during trading on Thursday, hitting $274.31. 805,344 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,833,492. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $254.26 and a fifty-two week high of $374.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $278.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $287.73.

Invesco QQQ Trust Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.655 per share. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.