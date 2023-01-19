iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) Short Interest Down 53.6% in December

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 821,100 shares, a drop of 53.6% from the December 15th total of 1,770,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,730,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 1.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ:IGIB traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,309,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,230,377. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.14. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.81 and a fifty-two week high of $58.18.
iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were given a $0.137 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF
