iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) Short Interest Down 53.6% in December

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 821,100 shares, a drop of 53.6% from the December 15th total of 1,770,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,730,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IGIB traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,309,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,230,377. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.14. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.81 and a fifty-two week high of $58.18.

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were given a $0.137 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. City Holding Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 373.8% in the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 75.5% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 972 shares during the period. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $195,000.

