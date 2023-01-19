iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) Shares Sold by Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management reduced its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Get Rating) by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,832 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CMF. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Private Ocean LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 81.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $217,000.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA CMF opened at $57.61 on Thursday. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $53.91 and a 52-week high of $61.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.15.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

