iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) Shares Purchased by Windsor Capital Management LLC

Windsor Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,903 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ICVT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,892,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $88,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 57,927.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 221,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,420,000 after purchasing an additional 220,704 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 129.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 4,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 50,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,227,000 after purchasing an additional 14,723 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF stock opened at $71.87 on Thursday. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.43 and a 1 year high of $58.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $70.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.34.

