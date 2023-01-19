iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Acquired by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 69,380 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,552 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $6,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 130,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,614,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 82,650,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,962,533,000 after buying an additional 948,844 shares in the last quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC now owns 6,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 237,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,912,000 after buying an additional 3,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AGG stock traded down $0.19 on Thursday, reaching $100.54. 131,493 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,132,301. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $93.20 and a 12-month high of $112.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $98.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.95.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

