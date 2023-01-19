iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, a drop of 41.5% from the December 15th total of 21,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $304,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $382,000. JMG Financial Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF by 134.8% during the 2nd quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 13,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 7,516 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $150,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.40. The stock had a trading volume of 13,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,768. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.33. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF has a 12 month low of $44.82 and a 12 month high of $67.05.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a $0.313 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th.

