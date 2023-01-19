iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Shares Bought by Valmark Advisers Inc.

Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,293 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,302 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $1,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $32,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Savior LLC bought a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $43,000.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FLOT opened at $50.49 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.23. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.76 and a 12-month high of $51.10.

