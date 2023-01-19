iShares MSCI Min Vol USA Index ETF (TSE:XMU) Stock Price Down 1%

Shares of iShares MSCI Min Vol USA Index ETF (TSE:XMU – Get Rating) were down 1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$65.67 and last traded at C$65.67. Approximately 3,700 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 16% from the average daily volume of 3,184 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$66.30.

iShares MSCI Min Vol USA Index ETF Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$66.63 and a 200 day moving average of C$64.53.

iShares MSCI Min Vol USA Index ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 5th were paid a $0.1983 dividend. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th.

