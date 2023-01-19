iShares MSCI Min Vol USA Index ETF (TSE:XMU) Stock Price Down 1%

Shares of iShares MSCI Min Vol USA Index ETF (TSE:XMU – Get Rating) were down 1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$65.67 and last traded at C$65.67. Approximately 3,700 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 16% from the average daily volume of 3,184 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$66.30.
iShares MSCI Min Vol USA Index ETF Price Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average of C$66.63 and a 200 day moving average of C$64.53.
iShares MSCI Min Vol USA Index ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 5th were paid a $0.1983 dividend. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th.
Further Reading
- Stocks Slide, Economic Report Paints Gloomy Picture For Economy
- What does Nu Holdings Stock Have To Do With Warren Buffett?
- J.B. Hunt Gets A Flat, Logistic Companies Come Into Focus
- Is Intel Stock On The Verge Of Breaking Out?
- Does it Matter Folks Aren’t “Starry-Eyed” Over Pepsi’s New Soda?
Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Min Vol USA Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Min Vol USA Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.