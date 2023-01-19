iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Sold by Trustcore Financial Services LLC

Trustcore Financial Services LLC reduced its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,459 shares during the quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $2,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QUAL. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 8,332.0% during the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,024,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,989,025 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $151,721,000. Cowa LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4,521.8% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 743,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 727,469 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $72,762,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 247.3% during the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 859,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,036,000 after purchasing an additional 612,054 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS QUAL opened at $117.48 on Thursday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.96 and a 52 week high of $88.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $116.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.25.

