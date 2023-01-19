iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Bought by Valmark Advisers Inc.

Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,107 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Twin Tree Management LP boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 190.0% during the 2nd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 584,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $127,722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232,807 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,499,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $546,667,000 after acquiring an additional 372,166 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,097,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $243,079,000 after acquiring an additional 282,870 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,002,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $631,734,000 after acquiring an additional 281,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,724,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $478,850,000 after buying an additional 242,905 shares during the period.

Shares of IWF opened at $221.08 on Thursday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $202.05 and a 12-month high of $285.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $221.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $226.75.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

