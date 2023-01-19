iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Abbrea Capital LLC

Abbrea Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 113,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 460 shares during the period. iShares S&P 100 ETF comprises about 3.5% of Abbrea Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $18,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OEF. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,367,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 5,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $432,000.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

OEF stock opened at $174.18 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $175.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $176.78. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a one year low of $157.57 and a one year high of $213.25.

About iShares S&P 100 ETF

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

