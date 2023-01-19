iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Position Trimmed by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp decreased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 158,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,314 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $9,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 3,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 9,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 15,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 3,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 19.0% during the second quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 1,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter.

IJK stock opened at $70.55 on Thursday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $61.44 and a 1-year high of $80.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.99.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

