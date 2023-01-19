Isoray (NYSE:ISR) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Isoray (NYSE:ISR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Isoray Trading Up 2.9 %
Shares of NYSE:ISR opened at $0.29 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 1.38. Isoray has a 12 month low of $0.19 and a 12 month high of $0.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.31 and its 200 day moving average is $0.33.
About Isoray
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Isoray (ISR)
- Procter & Gamble Earnings: A Gamble Worth Taking
- Stocks Slide, Economic Report Paints Gloomy Picture For Economy
- What does Nu Holdings Stock Have To Do With Warren Buffett?
- J.B. Hunt Gets A Flat, Logistic Companies Come Into Focus
- Is Intel Stock On The Verge Of Breaking Out?
Receive News & Ratings for Isoray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Isoray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.