Itafos Inc. (OTCMKTS:MBCF) Short Interest Down 84.5% in December

Itafos Inc. (OTCMKTS:MBCF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decline of 84.5% from the December 15th total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Itafos Stock Performance

Shares of MBCF stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.05. 775 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,259. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.39. Itafos has a 52 week low of $0.90 and a 52 week high of $3.13.

About Itafos

Itafos, Inc engages in the provision of phosphate fertilizers and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Itafos Conda, Itafos Arraias, Development and Exploration, and Corporate. The Itafos Conda segment produces and sells monoammonium phosphate (MAP), MAP with micronutrients, superphosphoric acid, merchant grade phosphoric acid, and specialty products including ammonium polyphosphate.

