Itafos Inc. (OTCMKTS:MBCF) Short Interest Down 84.5% in December

Itafos Inc. (OTCMKTS:MBCF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decline of 84.5% from the December 15th total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Itafos Stock Performance
Shares of MBCF stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.05. 775 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,259. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.39. Itafos has a 52 week low of $0.90 and a 52 week high of $3.13.
About Itafos
