Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) CEO Sells $1,454,583.00 in Stock

Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) CEO Steven D. Borges sold 18,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.52, for a total value of $1,454,583.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 175,645 shares in the company, valued at $13,791,645.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE JBL traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $78.06. 1,403,973 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,699,314. Jabil Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.80 and a 12-month high of $79.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $70.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.12.

Jabil declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, September 27th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to reacquire up to 12.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JBL. StockNews.com started coverage on Jabil in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on Jabil in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on Jabil from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Citigroup upped their price target on Jabil from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Jabil from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.40.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jabil by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,006 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jabil by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 14,951 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jabil by 4.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,989 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of Jabil by 2.1% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 9,229 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Jabil by 0.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 50,349 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,578,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

