Japan Display (OTCMKTS:JPDYY) Shares Down 0.3%

Japan Display Inc. (OTCMKTS:JPDYY – Get Rating) shares were down 0.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.38 and last traded at $3.38. Approximately 269 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 6,415 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.39.
Japan Display Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.16.
Japan Display Company Profile
Japan Display Inc designs, develops, produces, and sells small-and medium-sized display devices and related products in Japan and internationally. The company offers various LCD modules for mobile applications, such as smartphone, tablet, and notebook PC devices; wearable applications, including sports watches, healthcare equipment, and action cameras; automotive applications, such as car navigation, instrument panel, and rear seat monitor; devices used for display and diagnosis in medical field comprising mammography, PACS, surgical monitor, ultrasonography, X-ray sensitivity sensor, etc.; IoT products and applications, including outdoor sports gears, medical and healthcare devices, remote controllers, and portable devices; and industrial applications.
