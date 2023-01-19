Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates GBX 1,900 Price Target for Prudential (LON:PRU)

Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,900 ($23.18) price objective on Prudential (LON:PRU – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

PRU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,500 ($18.30) price target on shares of Prudential in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 1,576 ($19.23) price target on shares of Prudential in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 1,450 ($17.69) target price on shares of Prudential in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 1,490 ($18.18) target price on shares of Prudential in a report on Tuesday, December 13th.

Shares of PRU opened at GBX 1,311.50 ($16.00) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £36.06 billion and a PE ratio of 3,451.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.38, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.00. Prudential has a fifty-two week low of GBX 782.40 ($9.55) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,336 ($16.30). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,091.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 990.28.

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products. The company also provides insurance against common critical illnesses, including cancer, stroke, and heart attack; and tropical disease protection, such as dengue, malaria, and measles.

