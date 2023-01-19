Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 88.9% from the December 15th total of 900 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

NASDAQ:JCTCF remained flat at $5.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 453 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,261. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.43 and its 200 day moving average is $5.74. Jewett-Cameron Trading has a twelve month low of $4.85 and a twelve month high of $8.25. The company has a market cap of $20.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 0.30.

Jewett-Cameron Trading (NASDAQ:JCTCF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $15.00 million during the quarter. Jewett-Cameron Trading had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 1.85%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Jewett-Cameron Trading stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. ( NASDAQ:JCTCF Get Rating ) by 61.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,640 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,195 shares during the quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp owned approximately 0.39% of Jewett-Cameron Trading worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 15.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacturing and distribution of specialty metal products and wholesale distribution of wood products to home centers and other retailers. The company operates through three segments: Industrial Wood Products; Pet, Fencing and Other; and Seed Processing and Sales.

