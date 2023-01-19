Jones Financial Companies Lllp Acquires 668,247 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) by 73.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,573,794 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 668,247 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $98,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000.

Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF stock opened at $73.12 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.65. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 12 month low of $62.05 and a 12 month high of $77.79.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.432 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%.

