Jones Financial Companies Lllp Decreases Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lessened its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 178,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 908 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $15,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,932,000 after purchasing an additional 9,403 shares in the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 44,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,906,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 30,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,627,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Rathbones Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 408.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rathbones Group Plc now owns 348,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,996,000 after purchasing an additional 279,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 235,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total value of $23,173,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 700,653 shares in the company, valued at $69,091,392.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 1,795 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.21, for a total transaction of $185,261.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,726,806.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 235,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total transaction of $23,173,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 700,653 shares in the company, valued at $69,091,392.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,165,809 shares of company stock worth $118,007,120. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

MRK opened at $108.79 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.88 and a 52-week high of $115.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $108.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.18. The company has a market cap of $275.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.39.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.18. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 46.57%. The company had revenue of $14.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This is an increase from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 48.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MRK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Atlantic Securities lifted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.39.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.