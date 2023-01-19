Joystick Hits One Day Trading Volume of $34,344.82 (JOY)

Joystick (JOY) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 18th. Over the last week, Joystick has traded 30% lower against the U.S. dollar. Joystick has a total market capitalization of $27.94 million and $34,344.82 worth of Joystick was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Joystick token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000656 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Joystick alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00010853 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00031326 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.15 or 0.00039218 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004855 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00017965 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000633 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.97 or 0.00230959 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000986 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Joystick Token Profile

Joystick (JOY) is a token. It was first traded on October 5th, 2022. Joystick’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 205,000,000 tokens. Joystick’s official message board is joystickgaming.io/content. Joystick’s official Twitter account is @joystickpros and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Joystick is joystickgaming.io.

Joystick Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Joystick (JOY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Joystick has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Joystick is 0.13593425 USD and is down -12.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $41,922.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://joystickgaming.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joystick directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Joystick should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Joystick using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Joystick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Joystick and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.