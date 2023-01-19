JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) a €10.70 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €10.70 ($11.63) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €9.00 ($9.78) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €8.70 ($9.46) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus set a €8.00 ($8.70) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €5.25 ($5.71) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, UBS Group set a €9.30 ($10.11) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Friday, January 13th.

Deutsche Lufthansa Stock Performance

Shares of ETR:LHA opened at €9.26 ($10.06) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion and a PE ratio of -4.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.97, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of €7.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of €6.79. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 12 month low of €5.25 ($5.71) and a 12 month high of €8.07 ($8.77).

About Deutsche Lufthansa

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 100 destinations in over 50 countries. The company's Logistics Business segment offers transport services for various cargoes, including general cargo, dangerous goods, valuables, vulnerable, perishables, live animals, courier, emergency, airmail/e-commerce, and temperature sensitive goods services approximately 300 destinations in 100 countries.

